'AITA for telling my husband's friend to wear a bra?'

I feel like this is kind of crazy, am I really an AH just for telling someone to wear a bra? She didn't even seem upset. I know I was pretty firm with her but I just feel like this is being blown way out of proportion.

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

Sekshual_Tyranosauce

YTA. If the men there were uncomfortable they did the grown up thing and left her alone about it.

EmuDue9390

You are indeed the AH and a liar to boot. It was YOU & ONLY YOU who was uncomfortable, that is what you lied about to her face. Insecure much? Congratz on getting yourself disinvited.

According-Shirt3955