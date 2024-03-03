Dad tells son he's welcome to move out if he has a problem his eating his food. AITA?

At that point he shut up because I think he realized he really messed up. He said he was sorry and that he did not mean it. He went to his room and shut the door. My wife said I was an a$$h0l3 to threaten him with kicking him out over some ramen.

I said he was being a disrespectful prick and he was lucky I did not follow through. She is still mad at me but my daughter, who is 6 years younger than my son, says that I am right and that she is always getting yelled at for touching "his" food. Which I pay for...

Dittoheadforever

You're NTA. The food was not even his, so having tantrum because you ate one lousy bowl of ramen was wildly inappropriate and rude.

"he needed to move out and pay for his own stuff if he was going to be such an a$$h0l3."