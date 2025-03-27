'AITA for telling my MIL I wasn't with her son for citizenship? She was testing me.'

This really upset me and my fiancé was upset too so he confronted them about it. They immediately started saying that they thought that I was only with him for his citizenship and even called me a gold digger. They said "she is one of those Chinese girls looking for a way in." I was so offended.

He was talking back to them and I just snapped and told that I did not want a US citizenship because I had a Singaporean passport which is literally the most powerful passport in the world. I told them that they were being racist and disrespecting me and my culture and never once addressing me directly. I told them that did not want them at the wedding and basically stormed out.