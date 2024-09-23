'AITA for telling my MIL she can never visit us or my SIL again after she screamed at my nephew?' UPDATED

His whole family said I’m being dramatic and Alice has the habit of over exaggerating everything but I heard for myself what his mother said and in 6 months of Alice living in the next condo to us she has never given me the reason not to trust her or think she’s an unfit mother or bad person.

Soon after posting, OP shared a small update.

Update: My MIL is still insisting she didn't say that and I misheard her. My husband and I are still arguing over it because he thinks because his mother said it in anger because the child broke something expensive. I don't think that's a valid reason to say that to a child or anyone ever.

The internet did NOT hold back.

DJ_Too_Supreme_AITA wrote: