"AITA for telling my MIL that I won’t take her dress shopping for my wedding?"

I 22(f) am marrying my high school sweetheart of 7 years 23(m), and I am trying to get all my wedding stuff in order.

My MIL has just recently went through a divorce and then a messy relationship right after, and we are just finishing up a will contest from her mom passing away as well. These last few years have been rough on her and so we are always trying to be supportive, and we see her at least once a week.

She has become somewhat overbearing and even told my fiancé not to take a new job offer because it would mean we would have to move a little farther from her. we are trying to understand her being emotional and upset at this time though.