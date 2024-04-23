'AITA for making my drunk MIL leave a family gathering after what she said?' UPDATED

Nta. Your fil has the audacity to guilttrip you for making his wife feel unwanted after HER WORDS?

lostlonelyworld said:

NTA. But your hubby slight is because hes allowing his family to openly disrespect you. This is probably a good time to put your foot down with hubby and state that if he will allow his family to openly disrespect your marriage and you they cannot come into your home nor will you attend future family gatherings.

And andreaak88 said:

Holy hell, you're completely NTA it isn't even funny. If my MIL came to my home, and made snide remarks at dinner and then told me off for marrying her son, she would never see me again.