'AITA for telling my MIL to stay out of things that don't concern her?'

I even told her "my siblings" weren't part of the group who reached out and from the limited info I heard they have no interest in establishing anything with me and it sounds like they feel like I should have died with my sister. MIL said it didn't mean I shouldn't try and then she wanted to know their names so she could talk to them. After her not letting up despite my husband telling her multiple times.

We decided to take that break from her. Then a little over a week ago she showed up and told me she found them on FB and was waiting for them to accept a message so she could talk to them and "fix things for me." I lost my temper and told her to stay out of things that don't concern her.