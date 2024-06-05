'AITA for telling my MIL why I have vaseline next to my bed? She thinks I'm gross.' MAJOR UPDATE

Oftentimes, the only way to directly shut down a dynamic is to address it head on.

"AITA for telling my MIL why I have vaseline next to my bed?"

Okay, so, my MIL! Or actually I will start with my wife "Tara". Tara is lovely and wonderful. Tara also escaped from her little Midwestern hometown and ran to the coast the absolute moment that she could, and I am pretty sure her mom took that personally. (her mom was born and raised in and around that small town). So my MIL. She is emotionally immature.

Tara read that one book about immature adult parents and she finally understood her family dynamic in a way she never did before. MIL is not a bad or evil person, she usually means very well, but she's kind of, I don't know how to put it, self-centered? Like her first thought process is always "how do I feel about this new information."