'AITA for telling my mom a halloween costume wasn’t bad?' 'Educate yourself.'

So I (24F) just got into an argument with my mom (52F) over the costume my little brother (12) is wanting to wear for halloween. My mom is HEAVILY religious, when she’s not at work she is either spending her day doing bible study in her room or she is at church. She does not watch any shows or movies, if she opens up youtube it’s to watch the live stream from a church.

She was not like this when I was growing up, but it started when I was around 19. All that to say, she has basically been turning down all of the ideas my brother has for halloween. For the last few years he’s been an astronaut (of his own choice) but this year he wanted to be Jason Voorhees. My mom said no because his mask was scary. I was going over other options with him and he decided on a Plague Doctor.