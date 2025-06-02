'AITA for telling my mom she is nothing but a mistress to the man she met on Facebook?'

"AITA for telling my mom she is nothing but a mistress?"

Backstory: my dad has been d**d for almost 4 years. Significant age difference (he was 18 years older) so she was a caregiver for the last 5 years. She is now early 60s. She started “seeing” a man that she met through FB dating while my dad was still alive.

Fast forward. Her and let’s call him Bob are “together." Bob is from another country, but has PR in Canada. They dated for 6 months, and then he moved in with my mom. He has significant health issues and so has not been working, she has been the sole financial provider, he has not had a drivers license etc.

He then brought his FAMILY over from other country which included: WIFE and three older children. My mom knew about this, but claimed they had been separated for years and there was nothing romantic.