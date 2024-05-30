'AITA for telling my mom that she's ruining my wedding?' 'I wouldn't be requiring her services.'

She also mentioned that she had paid $50 for the appointment. After all our previous conflicts over the dress, I was in disbelief that she had not let it go. I told her that the prior dress shopping experience had been extremely upsetting for me and that I couldn’t handle it again.

Her response was dismissive, stating that both dress shopping experiences had been traumatizing for her too. At this, I lost it and told her that her constantly bulldozing and manipulating me has ruined my wedding.

I know my mom genuinely wants to be involved in my life and my wedding, but her constant interference and insistence on her taste over mine are making what should be a joyful planning process into a nightmare - AITA here?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Master-Celery999 said: