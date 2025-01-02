"AITA for telling my mom to back off after she criticized my parenting in front of my sons?"

I (32F) have two young sons (ages 6 and 4). My mom has always had strong opinions about everything I do, but since becoming a mom myself, it feels like her critiques have been relentless. She constantly comments on how I feed them, discipline them, or even what clothes I dress them in.

For context, I’m financially secure and have the resources to give my boys a comfortable life, but my parenting philosophy is very different from how I was raised. I don’t believe in harsh punishments, and I try to be as gentle and understanding as possible. My mom, however, thinks I’m “spoiling” them. She’s called me “soft” and says I’m raising “entitled brats.”