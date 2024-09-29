'AITA for telling my mom what her husband said to me?'

Mom hugged me and told me she was sorry she hadn't checked in with me better on how I was doing with that. I told her it was okay and I loved her. She seemed a little upset and I reassured her the best I could so I got another hug.

A few days later my mom's husband approached me and asked me why I had to say that to mom and whether I was trying to break them up or make mom feel like she couldn't be affectionate with him around me. He said on top of everything I made her feel like a bad mom.