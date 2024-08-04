Woman living with parents rejects charity offer of free live-in care for dying father; 'I want my privacy.' AITA?

He was 6'3 and she's only 5'5. It was becoming too much for her. She was barely sleeping well and she was hurting herself trying to lift him. It wasn't healthy at all and it was an off day when she wasn't' having a meltdown The option was she either get help or we would need to discuss putting them in a home. She chose the first option.

We set them up with an agency and when it was good, it was great, but it did have some drawbacks like you have described. Some days people wouldn't show up. They'd change the schedule out of nowhere with brand new people showing up. No privacy at all.