Bride regrets inviting meddling mother who derailed wedding plans and ruined reception night. AITA?

What we were doing was following the 1 way system round the centre of town, through the 1 side of the market hill that was open to traffic, a lot of traffic, with the windows locked open playing I'm going to the chapel full blast. So not only am I stuck in traffic in a heap of cars, but my two 6 year old girls are crying with embarrassment and it's now 11:10 am.

At 11:30, I finally get to the place and I'm ready to walk in to see my very soon to be husband, when I realized my dad's not here. My step dad offers to walk me in but he is wearing purple and my color scheme is black white and gray. I later found out my mother told my dad I'd changed my mind and wanted my step dad to give me away.