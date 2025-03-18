'AITA for telling my neighbor she can’t have my side of the garden? The landlord isn't helping.'

"AITAH for telling my neighbor she can’t have my side of the garden?"

My partner and I live in a multi-family home with 4 separate units. We have a large backyard with a two-sided garden. Of note, my partner and I are the newest tenants to the house. Last year, my partner wanted to grow vegetables in the garden. He talked with the one other neighbor who uses the garden. The other neighbor told him that she wanted a specific side, so my partner took the other side.

We, my partner and I spent a lot of money on new fresh soil, plant food, everything. Spent countless hours tilling and making it great for growing. We did a great job. Our neighbor did not do such a great job. She did not buy fresh soil and nutrients like we did. She was constantly blaming her lack of growth and our success on the amount of sunlight. They are literally a foot apart.