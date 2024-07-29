'AITA for telling my neighbor to grow up and get a life?' 'I painted my house a color he doesn't like.'

Paul got angry when I suggested that and said he’s lived in his home for 15 years and shouldn’t have to move. I told him okay, well you’ll have to learn to live with a little color.

Last weekend I was putting in pavers that my niece and I had painted together. They’re all things like ladybugs, turtles, birds, etc in fun colors. I adore them and my niece is so excited she gets to be a part of my home.

Paul came over to complain yet again, saying it was all an "eyesore" and my niece was here, so I just told him “It’s time for you to grow up and get the f over what I’m doing with my house.”