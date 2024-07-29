'AITA for telling my neighbor to grow up and get a life?' 'I painted my house a color he doesn't like.'

I bought a house in a community without an HOA I wanted my home to be MY home, and that includes making it look the way that I want. I also chose a neighborhood that already has fun, colorful houses instead of just plain earth tones.
I finally got to the point where I could repaint my house. I picked a soft peachy color with sage, blue, and soft and dark pink accents. Fun and colorful without being too out there. I think if you google “colors blue sage peach” you’ll see a similar palette.
My neighbor Paul hates it and has been complaining since we started the project. He also made his opinion known that he hates our front lawn (lots of wildflowers and sunflowers, fun garden flags, a Little Free Library, etc).
Each and every time, I’ve told him that I don’t care. Truly, I don’t. And I’ve suggested a few times that maybe he’d be happier in a HOA community that has control over everything and forces people into having earth toned homes.
Paul got angry when I suggested that and said he’s lived in his home for 15 years and shouldn’t have to move. I told him okay, well you’ll have to learn to live with a little color.
Last weekend I was putting in pavers that my niece and I had painted together. They’re all things like ladybugs, turtles, birds, etc in fun colors. I adore them and my niece is so excited she gets to be a part of my home.
Paul came over to complain yet again, saying it was all an "eyesore" and my niece was here, so I just told him “It’s time for you to grow up and get the f over what I’m doing with my house.”
He got even pissier and told me that I have no right to talk to him this way, do I know who I’m talking to, etc. I told him to just go away and get a life. If he has so much free time to b-h and moan about a colorful house, maybe he should get a hobby.
He stormed off, calling me a nasty piece of work. My niece was cracking up on the side. For the record, no one in my family is uptight, we really don’t care about cursing. I know some people still clutch their pearls over it around kids (she’s 15) but I’m sure she says worse.
Anyway one of the other neighbors came to tell me that he’s been flapping his yap about how disrespectful I am to talk to him like that. She told me that she knows he’s a pain, but that he has been in the neighborhood forever and it’s worth being nice to him. I don’t know. Is telling him to get a life that big of a deal? AITA?
NanaLeonie said:
NTA. The house’s color scheme sounds gorgeous - something we’d have here in our Inman Park neighborhood. My guess is your neighbor is more upset about the kitchy items in your front yard than the color of your house. Maybe you need some pink flamingoes.
Trick_Delivery4609 said:
NTA. There was a reddit post where the OP painted it yellow and as soon as she went out of town, her neighbors contacted a company to paint it neutral. Huge drama happens after, police called, etc. So maybe put up some cameras, haha.
He sounds like he is a grumpy old man and does need a life. If he was my neighbor, I'd "kill him with kindness" as my mamma used to say. It is better to have neighbors who look out for each other than scheme against each other.
Outlander56 said:
NTA. Just because he's "Been in the neighborhood forever" doesn't give him any rights. It's not a seniority system. If he doesn't like he is cordially invited to pound salt up a hole. Get a camera, because this IS the kind of cat that will vandalize your yard.
lmmontes said:
NTA. I just hope you have cameras in case he decides to mess with your garden or something.
HowlPen said:
NTA. As long as your home and yard are well maintained and within code (ie not at risk of attracting vermin, a fire, or falling into his yard), your neighbor really doesn’t get a say in how you decorate. It’s too bad he decided to start off on such a sour note. But, you are right- his attitude is not your responsibility.
Salty-Initiative-242 said:
NTA I can picture your house, we have several in our town with similar color schemes; usually old Victorians with ornate wood work on them. Really lovely. Paul is only important in his own mind.