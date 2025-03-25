'AITA for telling my parents to just get a divorce already? I'm not sure if it was my place.'

"AITA for telling my parents to just 'get a divorce already?'"

I don't know what to do from here on out. When I was in year 8, my parents moved us from our home town. Since moving, they would yell at each other over things as simple as what's for dinner, my dad would threaten to divorce and my mum would end up crying so much so I wish he really went through with it.

I tried to tell my parents my own struggles on various occasions but was always too scared to tell them in person as they were almost always ready to snap at me or each other. So I wrote them a letter, I put it on their nightstand and I expected them to take me to therapy. Nothing changed. I assumed they might have lost the letter or thrown it away by accident, so I wrote an email.