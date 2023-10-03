Childcare worker tells 'lazy' roommates they shouldn't have a baby. 'I refuse to responsible.' AITA?

So they always “tight” on money, unless the spending benefits them. While RM1 has 2 jobs, but is always off “sick." I use “sick” as this was an issue even before the pregnancy. There have been multiple occasions where I have had to cover their rent and groceries (and I’ve never been paid back).

RM1 spends most of her time laying in bed complains that she’s too ill to work or help around the house, but is ok to go out 3 nights a week and continues to play weekend sports. And RM2 always has an excuse to why he’s not helping or he “will get to it later." As a result I’m completely burnt out from maintaining the house, working 2 jobs, studying and looking after my 27-30 year old children.