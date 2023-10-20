'AITA for telling my SIL she’s no longer invited in our house?'

Anyway, slowly I realized she had started putting up her pictures and redecorating our guest bedroom and lost my sh*t. I told my husband and he said I’m overthinking and she’s just trying to be friends with me.

When she left last week, I packed a box of all her things which she very conveniently “forgets” in our guest bedroom and shipped it to her place. She got very very angry and called me and started screaming at me. I told her to stop over reacting and stop considering our house as hers and that she’s no longer welcome.

I told my husband everything and that I would not entertain her anymore. He agreed to what I said and told his sister that she needs to stop doing this or she’s no longer welcome.