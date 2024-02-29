'AITA for telling my SIL to find another 'provider' to house her, because I’m not it?'

All it takes is a small spark to ignite a flame of frustration.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for giving her SIL a taste of her own medicine during a time of need. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my SIL to find another provider because I’m not it?"

My SIL has always called me a disgrace and talked about how “men are providers.” She has repeatedly told me this and tried to shame me for having a better education and job than my husband. My husband's family is Mexican immigrants and my SIL lives in Mexico and has a Mexican husband.