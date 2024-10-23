'AITA for telling my friend to 'get a BF' after she complained about my BF buying me flowers.'

"AITA for telling my single friend to 'get a boyfriend?'"

I 22M, am dating my bf, Jack, 22M. That is not a typo, we're gay. I often like to get him flowers. He doesn't particularly like flowers, and it started kind of as a joke/light bullying, because of the common stereotype of gay guys being feminine and flowers being girly. But now it's a pretty nice tradition.

Over the weekend, my friends and I went out as a group, and I got Jack flowers. Our friend group is mixed of guys and girls, and one of my mates, Alex, made a joke about me not being a gentleman and getting some for everybody. Jack then gave him one of the flowers and he gave an exaggerated bow.