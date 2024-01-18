Teen 'ruins a special moment' by telling sister she already knew she was pregnant. AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister I already knew she was pregnant?"

A while ago I [16f] heard my sister [22] arguing with my parents about something so I kinda eavesdropped and heard them mention something about my sister being pregnant, and I was obviously surprised but I couldn’t tell anyone I knew. And then another while after I overheard them having a conversation about when to tell me so I pretty much knew when they were planning on telling me as well.

They called me into the kitchen one day and she said she had something to tell me and they were making it a big surprise but obviously I knew what she was about to say. Leading up to it I was thinking of how I was gonna act when she tells me but when it actually came to it I decided to just tell her I already knew instead of lying and pretending to act surprised.