'AITA for telling my sister I am not the golden child I just wasn’t a pain to raise?'

I snapped on everyone, citing that I had always been this way they just never gave me any chances to show it, and they had nothing to do with my life even back then, so the credit was all mine. My now husband had to calm me down and got us out of there. We went NC with everyone after that, and my brother still says I'm just stubborn and overdramatic for it.

Now, my story is not your sister's story, and this may not be the case for you, but I'd be willing to bet that it's similar. You may feel like your sister is a hellion who was given every chance, but she clearly sees this differently. You don’t know how your parents speak to her behind closed doors.