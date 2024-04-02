'AITA for telling my sister I think her baby name choice is weird?' UPDATED

My sister is in her third trimester of pregnancy, and she's about ready to pop any day now. We're all excited about her new baby. Ever since the pregnancy began, my sister and BIL have kept their name choice a secret from everyone, even their closest friends and family.
My sister and I are pretty close (we can be dicks to each other every now and then, but at the end of the day we'd still take a bullet for each other), so last night she decided to share her baby name with me. The name is Portabella (and yes, she did give me permission to share it here). Like the mushroom.
At first I thought she was joking, but then she started saying how we could just call the kid Bella for short. There's obviously nothing wrong with Bella, but I think naming your kid after a mushroom is weird. I told my sister that she can name her baby whatever she wants as long as BIL is on board, but she did not take this well.
She got really irritated, pointing out how I have my weird obsession with fried chicken (it's kinda true) so why can't she have a weird obsession with her favorite mushroom? I told her she can be obsessed with whatever food she likes, but you don't see me making plans to name my firstborn the Colonel.
This just made her explode. I keep telling her the name is fine and I don't care what the baby is called as long as she's healthy, but she's insisting I was being an asshole. Was I, though? I don't care what the baby's name is, I'm just excited to be an auntie. AITA?
[deleted] said:
NTA, you didn’t even insult the name or tell her not to, you just didn’t give the reaction she wanted. She knows it’s weird and is deflecting based on that. She’s TA for giving her kid a name that could get her bullied.
shibattitude said:
NTA. But get ready in grade school when everyone starts calling her Porta-potty.
smashton121819 said:
NAH - but I can totally see middle school jerks translating this name into “a fungus amongus” to be mean
thumb_of_justice said:
NTA. It's a terrible name. One of the things that irks me about it is that it isn't even the correct name of the mushroom, which is "Portobello." So it sounds extra ignorant to me as your sister doesn't even know the correct name of the mushroom she is so obsessed with.
And as another commenter said, the mean nickname "Portapotty" is in her future. They could name the baby "Bella" and call her "Portabella" as a nickname at home. That would be cute.
rose_glass said:
NTA - the majority of people are going to find that name weird (side note, the kid is probably going to be made fun of by peers when she gets to be school age.) You stated your opinion and weren't disrespectful and made a good point about how you wouldn't name your kid Colonel when she threw your love of fried chicken in your face.
She has the right to name her kid whatever she wants and you supported that fact. (But seriously she needs to understand that name is going to be made fun of...)
WhiteJadedButterfly said:
NTA, yea the name is weird enough. Think it’s fine for you to share your views, and you did say that as long as she and her husband are both ok with the name it’s fine. She’ll be hearing more laughters after she finally shares the name with everyone. She should be mentally prepared.
Hey everyone my sister asked me to give y'all a quick update on the name of my new niece! She was born Friday night. After I made my last post, my sister was totally mortified at the prospect of her daughter being called Porta-Potty in school, not to mention all the fungus jokes. You guys successfully convinced her, lol.
She did some more deliberating with BIL, but she wouldn't give me the new name until after the birth was over. It's totally like her to do that to me. Anyway, in the hospital they announced the new name choice, which is Annabella. It actually works perfectly because both my family and BIL's have a beloved relative named Anna who is no longer with us, and my sister can still call her Bella for short.
Thanks so much for your input, everyone! Baby Bella should be coming home sometime today. I can't wait to get to know her!
Good work, the internet!