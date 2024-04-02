'AITA for telling my sister I think her baby name choice is weird?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my sister I think her baby name choice is weird?"

My sister is in her third trimester of pregnancy, and she's about ready to pop any day now. We're all excited about her new baby. Ever since the pregnancy began, my sister and BIL have kept their name choice a secret from everyone, even their closest friends and family.

My sister and I are pretty close (we can be dicks to each other every now and then, but at the end of the day we'd still take a bullet for each other), so last night she decided to share her baby name with me. The name is Portabella (and yes, she did give me permission to share it here). Like the mushroom.