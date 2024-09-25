Woman rejects identical twin's demand; says, 'I won't be your surrogate?' AITA?

4dagoodtimes
I, Celeste (30F) have an identical twin sister, we’ll call her Stacy for the sake of the story. Our mother unfortunately passed in child labor and we were raised by our father. Stacy has been married to Jeff for 8 years, I have been in a relationship with Mike for 3 years now.
One thing I’ve always known about my sister is that she wanted to be a mom, even when we were children she was always thinking about wedding ideas, nursery themes, baby names, etc. I was always more focused on books and having fun.
I am now a flight attendant, I am also attempting to become a published author. My sister has not worked, ever honestly. When we graduated high school we went straight to college, she met her boyfriend in college and once she graduated became a stay at home girlfriend until she became his wife.
I have known for a while that my sister has been attempting to become pregnant, unsuccessfully. She has experienced a single miscarriage and has been unable to become pregnant again after thousands and thousands of dollars being spent on IVF and pretty much anything they could do because she wanted to experience pregnancy.
After 5 years of no success, they have started to discuss other options. My sister isn’t interested in adoption and is very adamant on having a child that has both of their DNA (her words not mine.)
About 3 weeks ago she came to my house and we were hanging out as we usually do, just chatting and watching Modern Family. She told me she had a serious question and needed to ask me while she still had her nerves, it scared me but she asked if I could be her surrogate.
I was frozen for a second and asked what she meant, she told me that I know what a surrogate was- she needed me to be her surrogate. I expressed that she knew that I wasn’t interested in having children, this could definitely be due to how we came into the world.
But I’ll be honest and say I have NEVER found the thought of having children appealing in any way. I told her that I would have zero issue with donating my eggs to her, how ever many she needed she could have them all, but I could not carry her child.
Upon hearing that, she became so angry. Her face was so red and she was just yelling about how it’s obvious how jealous and hateful I am because this is a small task. I didn’t want to bring it to her attention that she has always spoke about having more that 4 kids, would the expectation be for me to do this every time?
I dont know, Im starting to feel so bad. She ended up telling me that if I couldn’t do this one thing for her how could I ever call myself her sister? She broke a picture of us I have sitting on my mantel and stormed out.
Since then she’s only texted me pictures of her diaries from when we were kids, and all of there vision boards saying that I’m stopping her from creating a family for no reason and to think about the bigger picture.
My boyfriend refuses to give me advice saying that it’s my sister and he doesn’t feel comfortable attempting to sway me in either direction because it’s such a touchy subject. Honestly, this is the longest I’ve ever gone without communicating with my sister and I am seriously on the verge of giving in.
EDIT: I am reading all the comments, and I want to say thank you so much. I feel so much better knowing im not the villain, but I would be lying if I said I am not leaning towards just doing it, this disconnect with my sister brings me immense discomfort in ways I cannot verbally express, but I see 2 frequent questions I want to answer to hopefully get different answers.
Money- My mother did not die of natural causes, it was provider error- my father sued the hospital and my sister and I have sizable trusts with that money. So money is not an issue for either of us, and her husband is financially well off as well.
So not working for 9 months, or paying for the egg retrieval process etc isn't an issue in any way. Its more so her stubbornness for the baby to share our DNA and for one of us to be carrying it.
Since we're identical, if she can't have a baby, how can I? Her lack of being able to have a child is due to a car accident we were in, which is also the source of the miscarriage she experienced. Due to her being in the front seat with our father, they took the brunt of the crash unfortunately.
Her body is now unable to carry a child and she has had extremely complications with egg retrieval, I'm not sure about the details of how that has gone wrong, just that it is not working and not an option. It is hard to get her to discuss non viable options so I can gain a better understanding.
Doctors will not allow me to be a surrogate due to me not having a child, thank you so much for this information. We have family dinner this upcoming Thursday because we always watch football with our dads and significant others, im sure this topic will come up if she decides to attend- Im hoping I can bring this up to her.
Most doctors would refuse to allow you to be a surrogate as you've not previously had children. She'll be hard pressed to find one that would. Not to mention, she's asking her sister to sacrifice her body and potentially her life to fulfil her dream... that's not fair at all. If she can afford IVF, she can afford a surrogate. NTA.
I'd also add that her losing her temper in this way screams she's not stable enough to enter this sort of relationship with. NTA.
NTA. You are not the ahole for refusing to be a surrogate for your sister. It's your body, and you have the right to decide what you do with it. Your sister's reaction is unreasonable and manipulative, and you shouldn't feel pressured into doing something you're not comfortable with.
Nta. Pregnancy is hard. Your body never ever goes back the way it was. There are risks involved, especially with surrogacy because of all the hormones you would need to take. Recovery takes ages and again, your body will not be the same. Plus, you don't know how attached you will be to the baby.
It's an extraordinary ask and unless the surrogate feels "hell yes", it shouldn't be done. It's not fair of your sister to ask this of you if you don't want to. It's not your obligation to solve the crappy hand she was given. If she can't see that you don't owe her your body, she is the selfish one. She can be disappointed, she can grieve but she can not put the burden of her dreams on you.
NTA. But any reputable facility will outright deny this being and option. Almost all places in the US require you to go through therapy to make sure you are 200 percent on board. You have to have already have kids.
What she is asking will be shot down, and the places that would agree to it are places that are not caring but about money, so your health and any child you carry are at risk. This isn't a small thing.