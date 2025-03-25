'AITA for telling my sister-in-law to get out of my daughter’s baby shower?' UPDATED 2X

OP responded:

Thank you. Your kindness is so appreciated.

TemptingPenguin369 wrote:

INFO: Why was Rachel even invited after the way she talked about your daughter's behavior when she was grieving?

OP responded:

The family agreed to keep her away from my daughter until she apologized and agreed to stop talking about it. She did so a few months after Phillip’s death, and had been invited to several events since without bringing it up.

13surgeries wrote:

NTA. And since Rachel has proven she can't keep her toxic views to herself, I certainly hope she's banned from family functions for many, many years.

What is this woman's problem? Why was she so outraged by dismantling the nursery and returning the gifts in the first place?