"AITA for telling my sister not to come to my wedding?"

AnonAnon1801

I've never posted before so sorry if this isn't formatted correctly. A bit of background: my sister (25) has always been a bit unkind to me (23), including physical attacks in the past.

My mum to this day will blame it on her being 'autistic', but this has never been diagnosed. This has caused me to not feel very close to her and has put strain on my relationship with my mum also.

I'm getting married on Friday, we're eloping with 2 witnesses (friends, no family) and then having a very small celebratory meal afterwards, which my sister was originally invited to.