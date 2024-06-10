'AITA for telling my sister she can't bring her dog to my wedding?' 'Now my parents are involved.'

"AITA for telling my sister she can't bring her dog to my wedding?"

My (30F) wedding is coming up in three months. I've been planning it for over a year, and everything is almost set. My fiancé (32M) and I are both really excited. We're having a fairly traditional wedding at a nice venue with about 150 guests.

My sister, "Emma" (28F), has a 3-year-old Golden Retriever named "Buddy" whom she absolutely adores. Emma has always been very close to Buddy, and he goes almost everywhere with her. I love Buddy, too, but I'm not as obsessed with him as Emma is.

A few weeks ago, Emma asked me if she could bring Buddy to the wedding. She said he would be well-behaved and that it would make her feel more comfortable since she has some social anxiety. She even offered to keep him outside or in a designated area if that would help.