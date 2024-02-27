Woman shames sister for starting new family after abandoning her daughter. AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister she knows she was a bad mother and created a do-over family when she even said having her younger kids was her chance to do things right?"

ObjectiveWinter8390

My sister had her daughter, Asha, when she was 25. Asha is now 21 and she has nothing to do with my sister. My sister was never really a good mom. Not when Asha's dad was alive, not when she became a young window and not when she decided to focus on herself after losing her husband.

Asha did not have an easy time with my sister and my sister went through a lot as well. She was stable in her job, she had support from friends and family, she had a house, she had any number of resources at her finger tips but she still chose to be a checked out mother who really didn't give a crap about her child.