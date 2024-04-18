'AITA for telling my sister she’s not bridesmaid?' 'She's always been a mean girl.'

Backstory: my older sister Sarah has always been a mean girl and has mean girlfriends and coworkers. She has constantly made jabs at my girlfriend Missy. First it was over this spikey black purse that Missy had. She teased her about it being from Hot Topic. Missy never really spoke to my sister because I pre-warned her about how two-faced Sarah was so she could gossip about people when they weren’t around.

Next Sarah snagged a photo of the purse and took it to work to show everyone how ugly it was. One of her fellow nurses said "oh that purse is Valentino." Then Sarah calls me calling my girlfriend a "gold digger," and me "stupid" for buying her a Valentino purse. I had no clue about the purse and I didn’t even buy it. I told her maybe Missy or her parents got it for her. The purse incident because stupid family drama and it has lived in my sister’s head for 6 years. It’s like her obsession in what Missy does, wears, and acts.