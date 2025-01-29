'AITA for telling my sister that she’s a rich family’s charity case?'

Edymnion

YTA. Your sister took the initiative and started looking for work when she was little. By her own hard work, she made contacts with people who could help her out in life. Which is how the real world works. "Its not what you know, its who you know" is a saying as old as time. Your sister put in the work, and she got the rewards that came with it.

Yes, it would be NICE of the older sister to help out, but she's not required to, and none of you are entitled to her success, which she earned by herself. Getting good contacts is just part of the success game. She played it, you didn't. She won, you didn't because you didn't play.