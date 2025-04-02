Family intervenes after husband’s shocking outburst during vacation; he plans their move. AITA? + UPDATE

During the car ride (none of the family was in the car with them) he said “he didn’t know what was wrong with her” and that he was going to go home when we all got back to the rental. Then he finished with a “eff you”.

My sister said she didn’t say anything back to him 1. Because she was in shock and 2. Because she didn’t know what she did to make him so angry. My family naturally saw how upset my sister was and stepped in. My mom and I took the baby from him and took my sister aside while my dad and my husband had a talk with him.