'AITA for telling my sister to stop feeding her baby junk food?' 'I couldn’t cope.'

Feeling increasingly guilty about this, help me feel better or worse! My sister has a baby boy who turned one in June. I’ve recently been helping her out by looking after him why she and her partner move house.
I’ve been increasingly shocked by what she sends him to my house with for lunch. This is now: a sausage roll (either Greggs or a Tesco mystery meat from a multipack), 2 bags of crisps (I am not talking about lentil crisps/veg stick brands for babies, I am talking about actual crisps), chocolate biscuits, cake bars and most recently Jaffa cakes.
There’s always a yoghurt thank heavens, but that’s it in the way of any form of nutrients. At first I tried the jokey approach, telling her my three-year-old would start to get jealous of all these treats, that I was worried I couldn’t cope with my nephews sugar highs etc.
After several weeks I’ve snapped and told her she is going to have a poorly child who looses all his teeth by age 5 if all she feeds him is junk, and she became upset and said she can’t help it if her child is a fussy eater.
She is now mortified, said I’ve accused her of being a crap parent and now things aren’t the same between us. Maybe I should have kept my mouth shut, but he’s a BABY, and really should be getting a healthier diet. No idea what to do from here.
PushPopNostalgia said:
ESH. Yes, she needs to feed him better. But you went the complete wrong way about it. Joking was never going to fix anything. And snapping and acting like the baby was gonna lose all of his teeth was a crappy thing to do. You are an adult. Learn to tell concerns to others like an adult with proper communication.
xSARGANTxSHAFTx said:
YTA. You didn’t even try to talk to her sister to sister. You went from passive aggressive joking then straight for her throat. There was no conversation where you said “hey I’m seriously worried can we talk?” That’s not cool.
SQ_Madriel said:
YTA. It doesn't seem you and your sister were in an argument or even a discussion about what her child eats, you just went for her throat. You went from passive aggressive to aggressive without ever hitting "Sis, I'm actually really worried about this."
Choice_Bee_775 said:
NTA for your intentions. But YTA for how you went about it.
lazy__goth said:
I’d usually side with the parent on this as kids can be a nightmare with food, but that’s really unhealthy for a 1 yo and the salt content is actually dangerous. Sounds like you’re in the UK too where we get free health visitor support so ignorance is not an excuse - I got told off for giving my 1 yo too many pom bears and they’re specifically for kids. NTA.
stroppo said:
NTA. Looks like that kid's headed for early onset diabetes!
Accomplished_Eye_824 said:
NTA. No kid is so picky all they’ll eat is gas station food. Maybe if that’s all that’s ever offered…watching people feed their toddlers food they shouldn’t is painful and you usually won’t correct their behavior no matter how you approach it. I’m sure she will wonder why he’s bouncing off the walls, won’t sleep through the night, and has poor emotional regulation (eventually).