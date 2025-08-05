'AITA for telling my sister to stop feeding her baby junk food?' 'I couldn’t cope.'

After several weeks I’ve snapped and told her she is going to have a poorly child who looses all his teeth by age 5 if all she feeds him is junk, and she became upset and said she can’t help it if her child is a fussy eater.

She is now mortified, said I’ve accused her of being a crap parent and now things aren’t the same between us. Maybe I should have kept my mouth shut, but he’s a BABY, and really should be getting a healthier diet. No idea what to do from here.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

PushPopNostalgia said: