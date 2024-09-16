'AITA for Telling My Sister’s Boyfriend to 'Get Out' After He Refused to Eat the Meal I Cooked?'

This is where it gets weird. He then pulls out a small Tupperware container from his bag (!!!), filled with what looked like boiled chicken and broccoli, and starts to eat it at my dinner table while the rest of us are trying to enjoy the meal I spent hours making.

I was stunned and, honestly, kind of insulted. I told him it was rude to bring his own food without mentioning it to me beforehand, and he should have at least given me a heads-up. He then goes off about how people need to "respect his dietary choices" and that I was being "controlling" by not accommodating his needs.