'AITA for Telling My Sister’s Boyfriend to 'Get Out' After He Refused to Eat the Meal I Cooked?'

Pixies_Love_Petals
So, here’s what happened: I (28F) invited my sister (25F) and her boyfriend (26M) over for dinner. I love cooking and had spent hours preparing this fancy meal: homemade pasta, a slow-cooked ragu, a salad, and a tiramisu for dessert. I was really proud of it and excited to have them over.
When they arrived, everything was fine at first. We sat down, and I started serving the food. Her boyfriend (let’s call him Steve) stared at the pasta for a moment, then looked at me and said, "I don’t eat carbs."
At first, I thought he was joking, but nope—he was dead serious. He goes on about how he’s "super into keto" and "carbs are the enemy." Okay, fine, that’s his choice. But when I offered to make him a salad or something else on the spot, he refused and said that I should have known about his diet beforehand.
This is where it gets weird. He then pulls out a small Tupperware container from his bag (!!!), filled with what looked like boiled chicken and broccoli, and starts to eat it at my dinner table while the rest of us are trying to enjoy the meal I spent hours making.
I was stunned and, honestly, kind of insulted. I told him it was rude to bring his own food without mentioning it to me beforehand, and he should have at least given me a heads-up. He then goes off about how people need to "respect his dietary choices" and that I was being "controlling" by not accommodating his needs.
At this point, I’d had enough. I told him, "If you can’t eat what’s served and won’t even let me make something else, then maybe you should just get out." He stood up, said something like "I’m just trying to be healthy," grabbed his Tupperware, and walked out. My sister stayed for a bit but eventually left too, saying I overreacted.
Now my sister’s mad at me, saying I embarrassed her boyfriend and made them both feel unwelcome. My mom thinks I should apologize, but my friends are on my side, saying Steve was being incredibly rude. AITA for telling him to get out?
shammy_dammy
Your sister didn't give you a heads up about his diet?
Pixies_Love_Petals (OP)
Honestly, no, she didn’t. I’m not sure if she even knew how serious he was about the whole keto thing because she never mentioned it. She eats pretty much anything, so I assumed he was the same.
But even if she had, I feel like it still would’ve been polite for him to at least say something beforehand instead of just showing up with his own meal. I would’ve happily made something keto-friendly if I had known!
rebekahster
They should have given you the heads up when accepting the invite. Even if she didn’t know before, he should have said something like “sounds great, does your sis know I’m Keto?” And all would have been good. Can I also ask how long that chicken had been in his bag getting warm ? 🤢
CatJarmansPants
He's a twat, because, well, keto baby...., but your sister is the big AH. It was her responsibility to either make sure you knew about twatboys' weird diet, and to try and come up with something that either you could all eat, or pave the way for him to bring whatever soulless slop he wanted to eat.
Or, indeed, to decide that given the effort you put into cooking, and hosting, it might be better if twatboy sits this one out. I probably wouldn't have told him to get ou because - well, I'm British - but I'd have felt as insulted as you. NTA.
Tessie1966
My son’s girlfriend has a gluten allergy. I know this because my son informed me before I made food for them. My husband’s daughter is vegetarian, my daughter has a milk allergy. I wouldn’t know any of this unless someone told me. You aren’t a mind reader.
youmustb3jokn
He lost me when you offered alternatives and to make him something and he insulted you by saying you should have known his diet. Nope. You are NTA.
TheTomahawk97
"But when I offered to make him a salad or something else on the spot, he refused and said that I should have known about his diet beforehand."
He's deluded. It's his responsibility to make you aware of any dietary requirements before he came over. You're not a psychic. You even offered to make him a different meal afterwards, and he refused. NTA, and don't invite him for dinner again. He sounds like a jerk.
Detcord36
He IS a jerk. NTA. Can't wait for the update where your sister blames you when they break up.
Updateme 😂 😂
CaniacGoji
NTA. I am also doing keto and quite enjoy it, but I would have said something beforehand or at least asked if it was okay if I bring something of my own. Your sister also could have mentioned he was doing keto.
throw05282021
NTA. Sounds to me like he's trying to cause a rift between you and your sister. Multiple red flags for abusive AH here. "You should have known..." You failed to "respect his dietary choices..." I hope the incident opened her eyes regarding his character and the future of her relationship with you if she stays with him.