'AITA for Telling My Sister's Fiancé About Her Loyalty Test?' + Consequence Update

About two weeks in, Lily reached out and asked to meet up. I was surprised but eventually we met up, and while she was still upset and despite how outraged she was at the beginning she realized her actions were over the top.

She told me she’s going to see a therapist to work on her insecurities. It was an emotional talk, and we both cried. We agreed to try slowly mend things starting with meeting up at our parents house more often but it’s going to take time.

Mark took a break from Lily to process everything. They put their wedding plans on hold, which was hard for both of them. About a week ago, he decided he wanted to try and work things out, agreeing to attend couples therapy with her too.