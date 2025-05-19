'AITA for telling my son not to invite my wife to his graduation? It's more important his mom is there.'

He said that he could just invite my wife if it was easier, and celebrate with his mom separately. I know that my son is still close with his mom even though he doesn't see her as often anymore, so I told him that unless there was a specific reason he didn't want her there, he should probably invite his mom first, and put his name in for the raffle to try and get one for my wife.

He seemed happy with this idea, and called his mom to tell her. Earlier today, my wife was asking my son about the graduation, and he told told her that he didn't have enough tickets for everyone, but was trying to get an extra one for her.