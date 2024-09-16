'AITA for telling my son that I'm not his piggy bank?'

If he calls back, I'll tell him right away he won't get one cent from me. I can't even imagine hanging up on a parent mid-sentence. The disrespect that shows is amazing.

Besides, while it's true that my wife and I have managed to live in a nice single-family home in the suburbs for many years, it's not like we have a ton of money left at the end of every month.

We live extremely modestly, only going on one vacation per quarter. Several of our friends are digital nomads and essentially travel full-time, and if we made their kind of money, perhaps we could too.

When I called my wife and told her what happened, she said that we could spare "a few bucks" to help Willy out. I became really frustrated with her and told her to toughen up.