Stepmom sick of kids saying she's not their mom, stops acting the part. AITA? + Update

If they meant any of the apologies it would have came before you announced you wanted divorce. Also, you are young! You will find someone to complete you and have a family that appreciates you! UpdateMe!

Sea-Ad9057

Take some time out to do all the things you missed out on by taking on a mothering role! I do feel like there was more to this apart from the daughter saying "your not my mom" and that this comment was the straw that broke the camels back. I think you should speak to SD because she might feel like she is solely responsible for the divorce and step son and ex husband might also blame her too.