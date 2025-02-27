'AITA for telling my stepfamily they're not my real family? They're so loud and chaotic.'

My dad owns the house next to what was my grandparents' house, and after they both past, he inherited their home, so its basically two homes on 1/2-ish acre of land. Currently Kate is living in my grandparents' old house with her kids. When he told me that I would get 1/4 ownership of the houses and land, I told him I would rather be bought out so I wouldn't be tied to the house or the sisters.

My husband and I are much closer to his parents and are set to inherit his parent's home, and they live in our preferred area. My dad asked me why I didn't want part of my family's history. I told him that after he was gone, my husband and kids would be my only immediate family and I probably wouldn't be maintaining a relationship with them.