'AITA for telling my husband's whole family that we can't have kids because he's infertile?' UPDATED

"AITA for embarrassing my husband?"

so I (32f) and my husband (35m) have been together for eight years, married for six. My husband has always talked about having kids. We decided we were ready last year. After months of stress and no results, we went to a doctor and found out my husband is infertile. He's always deeply wanted to be a dad so this was a big deal to him. We took a few months to process - and he grieved the loss, understandably so.

To my surprise, he suggested we go to a sperm bank. I was a little unsure if trying so soon would be a good idea, but he insisted that neither of us are getting younger - and he was completely okay with things. He's always been pretty blunt with his feelings, good or bad, so I thought it was alright. At first, it was.