'AITA for telling my wife she’s just as racist as her parents after she judged our son's GF?' UPDATED

I 53 M am white. My wife of 30 years Naomi is Japanese. We have three kids. This story focuses on my oldest son Kyle 28. When Kyle first got to college he began dating a Japanese girl and when he introduced her to my wife, Naomi loved her. They didn't end up working out. But for the past three years, my son has been seeing Dani, a black girl.
My son was in medical school across the country and he ended up meeting Dani because they both were volunteers at a soup kitchen. I remember the first time he sent a picture of her, my wife immediately didn't like her. I'm going to try to phrase this without sounding ignorant myself. But she looks like the urban black girl most think of when African American women.
She has the big hoop earrings, the long nails, the long eye lashes. I think she looks stunning, but I've never been in a situation where I was involved in African American culture. Recently my son moved back to our city for residency and Dani moved with him and started law school. They were staying in a Air bnb, while looking for a place and this week they finally found one. So they invited us over for dinner.
Dani cooked soul food and this stuff was amazing. I complemented her food and my wife gave me the side eye. Naomi then pulled out her phone and asked Dani why does she dress like that and why was she twerking in public. Kyle asked his mom what her problem was, I then took the phone to scroll through Dani's instagram.
And while she did have some videos of her having fun, she also had plenty of pictures of her academic achievements. Before Dani could answer I told my wife Dani is young and having fun. I asked did she see that Dani graduated Cum laude or all the times she volunteered. My wife looked angry that I would bring that up. Naomi then said that she thinks that Dani isn't good enough for our son.
Dani then asked why Naomi loved Kyle's ex so much. She didn't graduate with honors, she has many different boys that she posted on social media. Dani then said it's evident the reason Naomi doesn't like her is because of her race. Naomi doubled down and said so what. I've never heard Kyle even disrespect his mother but he told her to get the f-k out. Naomi left crying.
In the car on the ride home I asked her what was her problem. She asked why didn't I defend her. I said because she was being a racist and a hypocrite and she's acting just like her parents. Her parents didn't like me because I was white.
She just said it's different and was just silent on the way home. And when we got to the house she locked herself in the room and started crying. I can't feel bad for her because if someone disrespected my wife the way she disrespected Dani I would have absolutely did the same exact thing Kyle did. But AITA because I was also harsh towards her in this situation?
[deleted] wrote:
NTA. Not to pry, but you’ve obviously been with your wife for 20+ years. How is it possible that you didn’t know she’s virulently racist until now?
OP responded:
There was never a situation where we were directly involved with African Americans. She’s never displayed this type of behavior
Anoncommenter2 wrote:
YTA…your wife is TA too (to Dani and Kyle) but you’re the AH to her because you could support and understand her; people are allowed to have preconceived notions and preferences.
So while it is the way she feels/thinks and can’t help it and you could be kinder and understand her or at least talk it out, she should never be mean to Dani. Meaning Dani and Kyle have a valid reason to be angry with her but not you. People should be allowed to feel how they feel with their spouse- politically correct or not. If you disagree, you should still accept her.
OP responded:
Racism is not a preference. And it’s not even about her it’s about my son. Supporting racism is never something I’ll do. That’s not why I asked this. I’m never going to be sympathetic towards her. I asked if was too harsh, not if I was wrong.
This is a horrible mentality, and at the end of the day my wife is apparently racist. I’m not about to try and understand that. That’s crazy. Could I have been kinder, absolutely. Could I understand where she’s coming from. Absolutely not, especially given our situation.
12345678 wrote:
NTA. I'm glad your son told your wife to GTFO because she was being horrid. I would give her some time to reflect and then have a calm, serious talk with your wife. They've been together for 3 years, and this girl is in law school, and they met volunteering. She's clearly bright and career driven.
But ALL of that aside - does she not trust your son to pick a decent person as a partner? I would remind her how her parents treated you and how it probably drove the 2 of you away. Ask her if she wants the same to happen here. I hope she recognizes her behaviors and decides to change them.
So I want to mention a couple things, first off I've been around black people. They were never part of my inner circle until Dani came along. Also I think it is stupid that twerking has a negative connotation. It's just dancing and the video that my wife found Dani was at a nightclub. She wasn't at church dancing that way.
My daughter, Ari and her mom are very close. So I asked her to breakfast today and we talked. I just asked her if she knew her mom to be racist. She asked why and I told her about the incident with Dani. Ari told me everything makes sense now. She said it was subtle but when she was in high school, she lost a chess match to a Hispanic boy and Naomi said he must've cheated.
But during another round when she lost to a white girl, her mom just said she was really good. She listed a few other incidents but it was hard to see Ari come to the realization her mom is not who she thought she was. Ari then explain how this is bad because Kyle told her how he was about to propose soon.
I guess Ari talked to her before I could because my wife asked how can I bring the kids into argument. I said this argument is about their brother. Our kids are very close so they were going to find out eventually. I said since she's done crying does she want to explain what last night is about.
She said it's not the serious. I thought how if my son and Dani got married and had kids I wouldn't be involved if I chose to stay with Naomi and that's not a chance I was willing to take. So I packed my bag and told Naomi if she's not even willing to talk to me, I can't stay in this relationship. She said stop before I left out the door and started crying again.
She admitted to having racist tendencies. She also admitted that she's jealous of Dani. She said she was supposed to succeed like her and be smart like her. She said it's not fair. I said it was fair. Growing up my wife was not poor or had it hard by any means. She had access to tutors, the best schools. I said that's a sad and pathetic excuse.
She then said she was losing both of us to Dani. I asked how, she talked about how I complemented Dani's cooking, but don't like Japanese food. I explained how I'm just not a fan of Japanese food but I was eat it when she makes it. But it can't be about the food because she already had a problem before we got there.
I told her I'm leaving. And that until she changes her ways or get help. I'm not coming back. And I'm getting a divorce if she doesn't apologize to Dani and mean it. I've just been driving around since that conversation and I'm hurt that the love of my life is not who I thought she was.
Virgogirl1984 wrote:
She doesn’t even see what she did wrong SMH. She’s going to lose her son because she can’t see past skin color. And apparently this has been going on for a long time.
Frozefoots wrote:
She’s still blaming Dani. She’s still refusing to reflect and take responsibility for her actions. Her own kids are not on her side.
She’s still an AH.
tracy-cLou wrote:
Your wife is clearly all about the excuses & woe is me attitude instead of just facing her judgmental and racist tendencies she has.
You’ve done everything you can….its totally on her now to sort her issues out…if she doesn’t and is willing to loose you and her son then it’s on her shoulders.