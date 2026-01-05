'AITA for telling neighbor to go through insurance?' UPDATED 2X

One more edit: I am a female with absolutely no tools. I pay the handyman to fix things. If I knew how to do it, I would have done it. But I’ve learned I make way more working my job and paying someone do it right the first time is more cost effective.

journoprof wrote:

NTA. But some of the commenters here certainly are.

— They criticize OP for taking four weeks to fix this. But post says the neighbor wanted a specific model and knew it wouldn’t arrive until late December.