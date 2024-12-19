"AITA for telling my parents we won’t be around for Christmas Eve and Christmas?"

Me (28M) and my wife (26F) have been married for about two years. As the old stories go, my wife and mother have not always gotten along. In fact when I first got married my mother was so mean to my wife, I stopped talking to my family for about 6 months.

Last year during Christmas my wife, mother, father, and I all got into a yelling match that ended up making a horrible Christmas.

The issue really springs from my mother wanting us to be around on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

We are trying to split the holiday between my wife’s family and mine. So the plan was to go see my family the 20th-23rd of December, head home to have Christmas Eve and day just my wife and I, and then head over to see my wife’s family for the 26th-29th.