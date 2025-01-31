'AITA for telling someone about a pregnancy rumour? Everything has gotten out of hand.'

I thought since Cassidy wasn’t at school to defend herself or even hear about it, someone should tell her that people in Y11 and Y12 were hearing it. So I dm’d her on Instagram telling her what I’d heard, said I didn’t believe it, and didn’t really expect a response. She messaged me back thanking me and asking a few question, and I thought I’d done the right thing.

Apparently not, because today Layla found me at lunch and yelled at me for messaging her sister. Turns out their mum saw the message and now they have family drama, and are blaming Cassidy for the rumour being spread, not Layla. Layla said she had no idea the rumour was spreading at all, and she had no part in it.