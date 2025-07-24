'AITA for telling someone I’m not her boyfriend? She was asking me to do errands he usually does.'

"AITA for telling someone I’m not her boyfriend?"

Yes, I’m being serious. I don’t remember most of the exact dialogue; the stuff I do is in quotes. I’m not misrepresenting anything that happened or turning it in my favor. That wouldn’t give me an accurate answer and I’ve been wanting an answer for years.

I was sitting down in the lounge at my college and one of my friends (let’s call her Leah) came over and asked if I could go get her some food. She’d been asking me to do things for her all day, so I was annoyed and said no. She asked why not, and I said, to quote exactly, “I’m not your boyfriend.” For context, generally her boyfriend does this sort of thing for her, but he was out of town for the weekend.