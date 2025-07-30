'AITA for telling the bride I won’t be shaving my dog for her ocean-themed wedding tomorrow??' UPDATED

So I (26F) am a bridesmaid in my former best friend Kelsey’s (27F) beach wedding. The theme is "Ocean Magic" or something like that—think mermaids, starfish, driftwood, blue ombre gowns, that sort of vibe.
I’ve done everything she asked: paid for a $300 seafoam green dress that I’ll never wear again, went to her destination bachelorette in Tulum where we nearly died in a sketchy ATV crash (don’t ask), and even helped write her vows because her fiancé “doesn’t inspire her creatively.” (Red flag much?)
Now the wedding is tomorrow, and she just told me I’m not allowed to bring my dog unless I shave her.
Yes. SHAVE her.
As in, remove the fur from my miniature dachshund Mercedes because her "brown and black coat will ruin the aesthetic in pictures." Apparently, her planner said all pets need to have "neutral tones or be groomed to match the sea-themed palette."
I laughed when I read the message. Thought she was joking. Mercedes has been in my life for 6 years and is basically my child. She has a long, silky coat and is super chill. She was going to be my date since the wedding is technically pet-friendly and I’m not bringing a plus-one.
But Kelsey said (and I quote):
“I’m not trying to be a bridezilla but this is my vision, and it’s one day. Can’t you just do it for me? It’ll grow back.”
I told her I’m not shaving my dog bald so she can look like a beach rock in the background of her Pinterest photos. I said if she wants a wedding where even pets need to color match, maybe she should’ve just hired models instead of inviting friends.
She freaked out, called me unsupportive, and removed me from the bridal group chat. Now the maid of honor says if I show up with Mercedes “unshaved,” she’ll “kindly ask us to leave.”
I feel like I’ve bent over backwards for this wedding, but now some people in our friend group are saying I should’ve just left the dog at home or compromised and dyed her coat or something (?!). But it’s literally THE DAY BEFORE. And Mercedes is staying with me in the hotel anyway.
So…
AITA for refusing to shave my dog for this wedding? Or am I the only sane one left on this barnacle-encrusted ship?
What? No. NTA. This is unhinged.
Eurgh. Don't shave the dog. This is too much, including the self importance from the MoH and the pandering and enabling from the other BMs. You do not want to be friends with people who think this kind of behaviour is acceptable in my opinion. The kind of people who think of animals as accessories. I get serious mean girls vibes off this crew. Soulless. NTA.
NTA. Don't go to the wedding and take her to small claims for anything you paid for. This is ridiculous. More wedding idiocy.
100% unhinged. ONLY compromise id make is to go get a cute little blue or aqua dress or shirt for your little squish.
NTA, please don’t don’t do it!! I once took my long haired dachshund (former show dog, gorgeous silky long coat) to the groomer my vet recommended and asked for 1-2” be trimmed so she didn’t drag so much debris (lawn clippings, dry leaves etc) into the house. When I picked her up, they’re shaved all of her glorious coat to only 1” long.
I didn’t even recognize her, when they brought her out I said that’s not my dog, mine is long-haired. I was so furious, I tore up the check I’d just written. Her coat was never ever the same, never grew out properly or of the same quality, the vet said he didn’t expect it to recover.
If you didn’t read my last post, here’s a quick recap: my (26F) ex-best friend Kelsey (27F) demanded I shave my dachshund, Mercedes, because her “natural colors” clashed with the “Ocean Magic” aesthetic of her beach wedding. Mercedes was supposed to be the flower dog, btw. The wedding was today.
I did not go. And no, Mercedes was not shaved or dyed green or dressed up like Sebastian from The Little Mermaid, although those comments had me crying laughing. Y’all are evil. I love it.
Anyway, after she booted me from the group chat and sent me that wild message about shaving Mercedes, I decided to be petty with grace, and I gave her a wedding gift.
Boxed up my $300 bridesmaid dress, the custom sea-glass collar Mercedes was supposed to wear, and a card that had just a 🙂 on it, and labeled it “for the blushing bride.” The tea comes courtesy of my friend Leo, one of the groomsmen, who had no idea about the whole dog-shaving fiasco until I told him after the ceremony.
Apparently…
•They had no backup flower dog. None. Kelsey assumed I’d cave and show up with a bald Mercedes like I was bringing a rotisserie chicken in a leash.
•Kelsey and her (now) husband even paused the ceremony for a bit thinking I had run late, but no I was not running late I was instead driving me and Mercedes back home with the windows down playing Taylor swift.
•The groom, who apparently has OCD, got visibly agitated because there were 6 groomsmen and only 5 bridesmaids. The symmetry was off and he was not doing well. Leo said he kept muttering, “This is all wrong” during the photos.
•Kelsey’s mom apparently asked a random toddler from a guest family to walk down the aisle holding sea shells to “fill the flower role.” The toddler tripped. Chaos ensued.
No one outside the bridal party knew what actually happened. Not until this afternoon, when I posted a picture of Mercedes (in her untouched, unbothered glory) on Facebook along with the screenshots of Kelsey’s messages. I tagged her.
The caption?
“Mercedes says she’s sorry she couldn’t ruin your aesthetic. She prefers having fur. :)”
I haven’t opened Facebook yet to see any of the replies, and I’m debating whether to also upload this on my instagram. Anyway, Mercedes and I are currently enjoying a beach of our own, with drinks and peace. She is proudly unshaved and wearing her collar like a crown.
Yes, YTA because two posts and no dog tax paid. We demand to see the Mercedes in full furred glory!
I need to know the fallout from people learning she asked you to shave your dog.
UPDATEME.
I think Mercedes should have kept the collar! But otherwise, you did great!
BWAHAHAHA! The gift is the BEST. You HAVE to tell us the social media fallout from this entitled mess. She reaped what she (attempted to) shave. Updateme!
I just re-read your original post. You know, brown and black are as neutral as neutrals get. The event organiser is an idiot. Your ex-bestie is an idiot. The maid of honour is an idiot.