'AITA for telling the bride I won’t be shaving my dog for her ocean-themed wedding tomorrow??' UPDATED

I laughed when I read the message. Thought she was joking. Mercedes has been in my life for 6 years and is basically my child. She has a long, silky coat and is super chill. She was going to be my date since the wedding is technically pet-friendly and I’m not bringing a plus-one.

But Kelsey said (and I quote): “I’m not trying to be a bridezilla but this is my vision, and it’s one day. Can’t you just do it for me? It’ll grow back.”

I told her I’m not shaving my dog bald so she can look like a beach rock in the background of her Pinterest photos. I said if she wants a wedding where even pets need to color match, maybe she should’ve just hired models instead of inviting friends.