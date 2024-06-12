'AITA for terminating a pregnancy and then filing for divorce? My husband is furious.' UPDATED 3X

Cjs300 wrote:

NTA, but what is it with couples who get together and think they can change the person with their love? Children is a deal breaker, regardless of opinion on the subject.

Kwikdraw55 wrote:

Everyone saying that he must have tampered with the birth control. It isn’t 100% effective. I fell pregnant with my first child on the pill. It happens.

But NTA for getting a divorce. You guys are no longer compatible.