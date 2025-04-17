'AITA for the PDA I showed my boyfriend at my best friend’s engagement party?'

TheDarkHelmet1985 said:

NTA...and these people sound insufferable. Nothing you said or did was disrespectful or inappropriate. Just because they are stuck in 1950s viewpoints about relationships doesn't mean they have any right to demand that of others. Your BF was doing normal BF things. You sitting on his legs is not in any way offensive. Them making a big deal out of such small things tells me they are looking for a fight.

Why on earth do people always have to bow down to these closed minded type people? Why don't you call out their disrespect for thinking they have any right to comment on what you and your bf do in public, especially considering you were doing your best to respect their viewpoints.