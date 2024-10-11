'AITA for thinking about paternity testing after my wife joked about our son being my brother's?' UPDATED

I realized I was applying the most brutal unforgiving interpretation of what she said. I then looked at the situation thru the most compassionate lense. Then compared the two and asked myself why I was being so negative. As many of you many of you commented, yes I do have some insecurities l. I also acknowledge that I had some outside stressors (sleep loss and work stress).

Now for the anticlimactic update. I talked to my wife and let her know that the comment was really still bothering me. She expressed her deep regret for making the comment and I shared that my dark intrusive thoughts were being particularly loud. I even shared this post with her. She appreciated the support and was uncomfortable with the declarations that our marriage was over.